Mall of America celebrates 30 years as the largest mall in... America

On Aug. 11, 1992, Minnesotans had their first chances to browse, play and relax in 5.6 million square feet of retail shops and amusement park rides.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Do you remember where you were on Aug. 11, 1992? If you were in Minnesota, chances were you might have been waiting to hear about that new mall up in the Twin Cities that everyone was talking about. 

If you were lucky, maybe you were even there on that Tuesday when the doors first opened and people streamed into the largest mall in North America for the very first time. 

The Mall of America started their birthday celebrations on Monday, Aug. 9 with giveaways, including a shopping spree at MOA, a VIP tour package and more. But on Thursday, the real party starts. 

Starting at 1 p.m. in the mall's atrium, guests can treat themselves to a free cupcake and a chance to pick up a custom Pepsi can designed by Minnesota's own Adam Turman

The first 30 guests in line to the birthday party on Aug. 11 will also have a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Michael Bublé at the Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 7. 

You can find more details and information about that contest here

During the month of August the Mall is celebrating in other ways, including offering deals and discounts to shoppers, hosting events like a preview of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community’s powwow on Thursday, Aug. 18, and more.  

To learn more about all the birthday excitement happening in Bloomington, you can check out the Mall of America's website here

