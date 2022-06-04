MOA to add 4th round of businesses to Community Commons

The distinctive retail space opened almost two years ago and has featured new local and minority-owned businesses every six months.

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — Community Commons at the Mall of America started as a space for businesses impacted by the pandemic as well as the civil unrest Minneapolis and St. Paul faced back in 2020.

As of April 6, the space has been home to dozens of local and minority-owned businesses and is now welcoming its 4th round of new retailers to the mall.

The idea behind Community Commons is to give retailers a space to test concepts and expand their potential consumers.

The newest retailers being featured in the Community Commons, located on Level 2 South, will be:

Arwa Fashion

Local women’s fashion clothing and accessories featuring a variety of abaaya designs and sizes.

Corazon Clothing

Started in 2018, Corazon Clothing incorporates the "vibrancy of Latin cultures with local influence into clothing that could be worn with pride and stand for something."

Honor Roll Athletics

As a youth lead, youth driven business clothing line, Honor Roll Athletics is an extension of BEMP Academic Excellence & Youth Business training program, with the purpose of teaching youth "how to run and manage a business, create job opportunities, encourage academic achievement and fund youth empowerment initiatives."

Mars Jameson

Handcrafted handbags in leather and cordura water resistant canvas as well as handcrafted cosmetics and accessories.

Safari Pride Coffee

The gourmet coffee roaster located in North Minneapolis provides a full range of single origin African coffees and blends from the bean belt of Africa, the region around the equator that provides the best climate for coffee cultivation with its warm and moist environment, as well as its rich volcanic soils.

Susana Mendez Jewelry

Specializes in fashion jewelry trends for all genders.

The businesses featured in the space have a three-month rent-free grace period, allowing them time to get up and running. After those three months are up, they are afforded the option to stay in the space with a percentage rent. After their six-month period in the Community Commons ends, business owners have the chance to be invited to open an independent space at the mall.

The businesses occupying the space are offered assistance from the team at KNOCK inc., a creative agency based in Minneapolis to help build their brand during their tenure at the mall.

