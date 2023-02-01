Mall of America launches new membership program

The unique program will allow MOA guests to be rewarded every time they visit.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America announced the launch of a new "first-of-its-kind" program that rewards guests every time they visit.

The membership program, called MOA Insiders, offers guests the opportunity to earn exclusive benefits every time they come to the mall and "shop, play, and dine," according to a press release.

Guests can download the MOA app and create a free account to join the program. For every dollar spent at the mall, guests earn a point when they present the QR code on the app at checkout. Members can redeem points for rewards such as birthday perks, attraction passes and offers at participating stores

Guests also have the option to sign up for a paid membership and earn even more. For a $35 annual fee, guests can earn five points for every dollar spent. Members progress through the bronze, silver and gold tiers as they spend, earning them rewards at each tier. Guests who choose the paid membership automatically start at the bronze tier and have access to a Nickelodeon unlimited ride wristband, dedicated parking space, early access to events and more.

“With the incredible feedback we have received from our holiday rewards program, we knew the time was right to create a year-round offering for our loyal guests,” said Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer at Mall of America Jill Renslow, in a statement. “MOA Insiders is truly a unique program for a venue like this. As we have spent more than three decades as the largest mall in America, we are continuing to evolve and find creative ways to elevate the guest experience to ultimately create memorable moments for everyone who walks through our doors.”

For more information on the program, visit the MOA website.

Watch more local news: