Mall of America: Man wearing 'Jesus Saves' shirt wasn't kicked out

In a viral video, security was heard telling the man to remove his shirt or leave the mall, though he was eventually allowed to remain in the building.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America has responded to a now-viral video of a man wearing a "Jesus Saves" t-shirt being confronted by security guards earlier this month.

In the video, which has been viewed more than a million times and shared across multiple social media platforms, a man is seen wearing a bright yellow shirt that says "Jesus Saves" on the front. The back of the shirt says "Jesus is the only way," with a strikethrough over a "coexist" image.

A security guard speaking to the man is heard saying, "You can take the shirt off... or you can leave the mall. Those are your only options right now."

Later in the two-minute clip, the man asked, "What is wrong with my t-shirt?"

"It is religious soliciting. There is no soliciting allowed on mall property, which is private property," the guard said. The security guard is also heard telling the man that people are offended by his shirt and that if he takes it off, he can continue shopping.

KARE 11 reached out to the Mall of America for comment on the confrontation. In a statement, MOA confirmed that the man, who'd previously been issued a temporary trespass notice for solicitation, was eventually allowed to stay inside the mall and wasn't required to change his shirt.

"The guest referenced in the video was approached by Mall of America security on January 7, 2023. One week prior, he was issued a 24-hour trespass for soliciting guests. After a brief interaction, the guest was not required to change his shirt and was allowed to remain at the Mall," MOA said in a statement.

Security policies at the mall ban "loitering, engaging in soliciting, blocking storefronts, hallways, skyways, fire exits or escalators, or walking in groups in such a way as to inconvenience others," along with "picketing, demonstrating, soliciting, protesting or petitioning."

MOA did not provide any specifics about what the man said or did that prompted the 24-hour trespass notice.

