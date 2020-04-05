Mall of America offering curbside pickup for select stores

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Several retailers at the Mall of America are among those taking advantage of the governor's modified Stay at Home order, which allows them partially reopen.
MOA is now offering contact-free curbside pickup for select stores.
To use the service, customers need to place an order with the store through their website, app or by phone. Once your order is placed, a store representative will contact you to let you know when it's ready for pickup.
The designated curbside parking spaces are located in the North Lot. Once parked, shoppers will need to call the store to give them their space number and a description of their vehicle.
A representative from the store will then deliver your items to your car.
The following stores are currently offering curbside pickup:
- Baking Betty's
- DSW
- Free People
- Games by James
- Legacy Toys
- Levi's
- Lotus Beads and Jewelry
- Original Popcorn House
- Nordstrom
According to MOA, curbside pickup is coming soon for BOSS, Cinnabon, Coach, Fixology, Macy’s and UGG.
Under Governor Tim Walz's modified Stay at Home order, some-30,000 Minnesotans could be heading back to work on Monday. Retail and other non-critical businesses are allowed to operate as long as they provide the state with an operating plan and put proper safety measures in place.
Governor Walz said businesses that want to offer curbside pickup must adhere to the following:
- Develop and publicly post a plan for how to open safely
- Use online payment whenever possible
- Employees and customers should wear masks and protective equipment.
- In curbside pick-up scenarios, social distancing guidelines apply
- If possible, customers should not leave their vehicle
- In delivery scenarios, items should be deposited outside a customer's residence
- Minnesotans should also continue to telework whenever possible, wear face masks in public, screen for symptoms and regularly check their temperature, and maintain physical distance from each other
The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.