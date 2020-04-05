Mall of America offering curbside pickup for select stores

DSW, Nordstrom and Baking Betty's are a few of the stores offering contact-free delivery at MOA.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Several retailers at the Mall of America are among those taking advantage of the governor's modified Stay at Home order, which allows them partially reopen.

MOA is now offering contact-free curbside pickup for select stores.

To use the service, customers need to place an order with the store through their website, app or by phone. Once your order is placed, a store representative will contact you to let you know when it's ready for pickup.

The designated curbside parking spaces are located in the North Lot. Once parked, shoppers will need to call the store to give them their space number and a description of their vehicle.

A representative from the store will then deliver your items to your car.

The following stores are currently offering curbside pickup:

Baking Betty's

DSW

Free People

Games by James

Legacy Toys

Levi's

Lotus Beads and Jewelry

Original Popcorn House

Nordstrom

According to MOA, curbside pickup is coming soon for BOSS, Cinnabon, Coach, Fixology, Macy’s and UGG.

Under Governor Tim Walz's modified Stay at Home order, some-30,000 Minnesotans could be heading back to work on Monday. Retail and other non-critical businesses are allowed to operate as long as they provide the state with an operating plan and put proper safety measures in place.

Governor Walz said businesses that want to offer curbside pickup must adhere to the following:

Develop and publicly post a plan for how to open safely

Use online payment whenever possible

Employees and customers should wear masks and protective equipment.

In curbside pick-up scenarios, social distancing guidelines apply

If possible, customers should not leave their vehicle

In delivery scenarios, items should be deposited outside a customer's residence

Minnesotans should also continue to telework whenever possible, wear face masks in public, screen for symptoms and regularly check their temperature, and maintain physical distance from each other