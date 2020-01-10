Mall of America offers free space for 17 local businesses affected by COVID-19 and looting

The space is free of charge until March 2021

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — On the second floor at the Mall of America, there’s a new storefront with 17 locally owned businesses inside.

“In an effort to help businesses that have been struggling through the last few months, whether through COVID or the civil unrest that took place through the community, we have created “Community Commons,” says Sarah Grap, the Director of Public Relations with Mall of America.

Grap says the idea for the space came about after George Floyd’s death, as a way to help struggling businesses - by providing them with a space free of charge.

“Truly a blessing,” says Martena Jones, owner of Fabulous Diva Boutique.

Her shop sells plus sized clothing – mostly online – but Jones along with her mother say business has been tough due to COVID-19. “With the pandemic, with her dreams, her goals, her vision was a little crushed,” says Sonya Mills, Martena’s mother.

“Since COVID hit, it hasn’t been the same since,” says Spencer Puckett, owner of Captain Rebel.

His storefront on Lake Street in Uptown was looted during the riots, and once again months later. “It’s boarded up right now but the wait to get the windows fixed is crazy, because of the people that need their windows fixed too.”

As these shop owners continues to set up before the October 1 opening of the space, they’re asking people to come down support. “Come shop, come spread love,” says Jones.