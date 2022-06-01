Mall of America shooting suspect charged with two counts of assault

According to a criminal complaint, the suspect admitted to shooting the victim but said he was being chased.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — An 18-year-old man from St. Paul has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with a shooting on New Year's Eve at Mall of America.

Kahlil Markell Wiley was arrested on Jan. 4 near his home in St. Paul, after the victim who was shot at the mall told officers they knew each other. Charges were filed by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Thursday.

Both the victim and the suspected shooter told authorities there was a chase at the mall where the suspect ended up pulling out his gun and shooting the victim in a "crowded mall with patrons, including children," police said in a statement.

According to the criminal complaint, when the defendant was taken into custody, police recovered a Polymer 80 9mm handgun from him.

WIley told investigators he bought the gun off the internet, and fired at the victim because he was being chased, the complaint states.

Wiley remains in custody. He faces a minimum of 6 years in prison if found guilty. His bail is set at $250,000.

Wiley's first court appearance is Friday, January 7 at 1:30 p.m.

On Sunday, a 19-year-old was arrested for probable cause of aiding and abetting first-degree assault in connection to the shooting. Investigators said the man was seen fleeing the mall on Dec. 31 with the defendant, but on Jan. 5, the 19-year-old was released from jail without being charged.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, investigators believe the alleged shooter "acted independently," and there isn't enough evidence to prove the 19-year-old intentionally aided and abetted the shooter.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Dec. 31, and prompted a temporary lockdown at MOA. At a press conference, police said an officer at the mall heard one shot fired from the third floor of the north end of the building. One person was found shot in the leg, and a second person, believed to be a bystander, was grazed by the bullet and had minor injuries.

People inside MOA described a "panicked stampede" right around the time the shooting occurred.

"People were even running down the 'up' escalator, just trying to get out of there," said Dawn Trautman, who was visiting the mall while on vacation from New York City. She was in Zara during the lockdown. . "It's crazy because I have lived in New York City for 18 years, and I have never seen anything like this at all."