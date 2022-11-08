Pair charged in connection to Mall of America shooting jailed in Minnesota after Chicago arrests

Rashad May and Shamar Lark, charged in connection to the Aug. 4 shooting inside the mall, were transported to Minnesota after they were arrested in Chicago.

Two men accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America, prompting an hours-long lockdown and nationwide manhunt, are back in Minnesota, according to the Hennepin County Jail roster.

Jail records show 23-year-old Rashad May and 21-year-old Shamar Lark were received at the Hennepin County Jail on Friday, Aug. 27 just before 6:30 p.m.

Lark, who investigators believe to be the person who fired shots inside the mall on Aug. 4, and May, an alleged accomplice, were taken into custody in Chicago on Aug. 11 after a nationwide warrant was issued for their arrests.

Lark is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, intentional discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place. May is charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

Both Lark and May are scheduled to make their first court appearances in Minnesota at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, police said two groups were involved in an argument inside the Nike store at Mall of America around 4:15 p.m. One of those groups included Lark and May, police said. After briefly leaving the store, police said Lark and May returned to the store and Lark opened fire at the other group of men involved in the initial fight, according to the criminal complaint.

No injuries were reported from the shooting, but the incident prompted Mall of America to go into a lockdown and close early for the day.

In a press conference following the shooting, Bloomington Police Chief Dr. Booker Hodges explained that three other people were arrested and charged with helping Lark and May flee from police.

