Mall of America suspect with rifle charged with armed robbery

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — A 28-year-old Woodbury man is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery after he was arrested at the Mall of America in front of shoppers Friday while holding a rifle.

Cartier Alexander's gun was loaded with one round in the chamber, according to the criminal complaint.

The charges say Alexander walked into the Lids store with the gun at his side, pointed out some jerseys for workers to take down for him, rested the gun on the counter at one point, then left without paying.

"The employees indicated they were extremely fearful of the defendant," Bloomington police officer Kelsey DeGoey wrote in the criminal complaint.

Alexander is also charged with robbing a Mall of America kiosk in the same fashion.

The incident happened three weeks after a man fired shots into the Nike store at the mall after a fight.

Shamar Lark, and his co-defendant Rashad May, were returned to Minnesota Monday, after they were arrested in Chicago in the days following that incident.

At their first court appearance in Hennepin County on Monday, a judge set bail with conditions at $60,000 for Lark, the accused gunman, and $40,000 with conditions for May.

