Mall of America testing 'innovative ways to enhance security'

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Aug. 5, 2022.
Mall of America officials say they are testing a variety of new security methods.
This past weekend, a KARE 11 employee noticed security staff using metal detectors and checking personal bags at four entrances.
When asked for a response, MOA offered this statement:
"At Mall of America, the safety and security of our guests, tenants, and team members is our top priority. We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance security using the latest technology. With Mall of America being such a unique property, it is important to thoroughly evaluate this technology onsite to ensure its accuracy, effectiveness, and efficiency. We are currently in the process of testing a variety of options that may allow us to further enhance our advanced security systems at Mall of America."
Since the mall opened in 1992, metal detectors have not been used.
This past summer, a man fired three shots in front of the Nike store in the busy mall, sending shoppers running for cover.
In August, a former secret service agent told KARE 11 that using metal detectors at the mall would be too difficult.