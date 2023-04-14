Mall of America unveils name of new K9 pup

Mall officials opened the naming process to the public, and with more than 6,000 votes, the people chose "Dash."

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The results are in and the newest K9 to join the Mall of America's security team has a name.

Mall officials opened the naming process to the public earlier this week, and with more than 6,000 votes, the people have named him "Dash."

The mall made the official announcement Thursday.

Dash is a 2-month-old Dutch Shepherd and Beligian Malinois mix from Kentucky. He arrived in Minnesota in late March and will now spend the next year training before beginning his mall beat.

Dash was among five finalists — Archie, Ollie, Rosco, Dash and Stanley — selected from a pool of thousands, according to mall officials.

