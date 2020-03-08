Mall of America's Nickelodeon Universe to reopen Aug. 10

Guests can register for two-hour time slots, and the theme park will have a 250-person maximum.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn — After a five-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mall of America is reopening Nickelodeon Universe.

The seven-acre indoor theme park is set to open its gates (well, just one gate) on Monday, Aug. 10. Staff at the mall said guests will see some major changes.

First, the park will have a 250-person maximum. Only one entrance will be open so staff can accurately count guests. To enter, guests must buy a ticket for two-hour access to the entire park.

When the park is at capacity, guests can join a virtual queue to purchase tickets when available. The tickets will only be available onsite.

Staff also said people over three years old must wear a mask at all times, even on rides -- unless they're eating or drinking while staying in one place. Kids under three and people with medical conditions preventing mask-wearing are exempt.

The mall itself reopened in June.

Guests also need to sanitize their hands before entering each attraction, staff said. Some of the rides won't be open due to social distancing requirements and limited staffing.

Park staff will also sanitize attractions after each ride and assign seating to guests.