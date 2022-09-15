The dining room at Mama's Pizza in St. Paul will never reopen

According to a post on Facebook, the North End favorite will continue to offer takeout for "as long as possible."

ST PAUL, Minn. — Pizza lovers around the Twin Cities know that Mama's Pizza on Rice Street serves some of the best pies in town. But because of the numerous challenges facing restaurants today, the popular spot announced on social media that they will not be reopening their dining room.

In a post to Facebook on Wednesday, Mama's cited the number of people working from home as well as rising food costs as reason for remaining as a "takeout only" establishment.

"We will continue to do take out pizza at the very least for as long as possible. This decision has not been easy," read part of the post.

As of Thursday morning, the post had more than 740 comments and 659 shares. Posters shared their memories of the St. Paul staple, and offered words of support and encouragement to the the establishment's owner, Tony.

The eatery is located at: 961 Rice Street, St. Paul, Minnesota 55117

