Man arrested after leading Bloomington police on chase

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A man has been arrested after leading Bloomington Police on a chase and crashing the vehicle he was driving.

According to the BPD, an officer initially conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for several driving violations on Nicollet Avenue and 84th Street at 12:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle stopped, but when he was handing over his license the officer allegedly saw narcotics in the vehicle.

According to the BPD, the driver also held up a bag, which the officer suspected contained drugs.

The driver then fled the stop in his vehicle with officers in pursuit.

According to the BPD, officers terminated the chase due to the amount of traffic on the roads and because they knew the driver's identity at that point.

Officers learned that the vehicle crashed on I-494 moments later, according to the statement.

The male driver fled on foot but was located and arrested in a nearby hotel.

The crash resulted in multiple injured people being transported to a hospital, according to the BPD.

