Man arrested after Prior Lake police chase, standoff

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — A man is in custody at the Scott County jail after leading law enforcement on an hours-long chase and standoff.
Prior Lake police responded to a domestic assault involving a weapon at roughly 1:15 p.m. on the 17000 block of Adelmann St. SE on Sunday, according to a release.
The suspect fled on foot and the officers lost sight of him.
A short time later, the man was located by Scott County Sheriff's deputies and crashed a vehicle near the intersection of 175th St E. and Murphy Lake Blvd.
The man fled once again on foot, this time into a wooded area near the Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.
Officials established a perimeter around the park and were aided by Savage, Shakopee, and Lakeville Police, as well as the Minnesota State Patrol, which assisted with a helicopter and located the man using imaging equipment, according to the release.
The man was contacted by officers and surrendered peacefully to police without injury to himself or other people around 7:15 p.m.
He will remain in jail pending review and potential charges, according to the release.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.