Man arrested after Prior Lake police chase, standoff

He will remain in jail pending review and potential charges, according to a release.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — A man is in custody at the Scott County jail after leading law enforcement on an hours-long chase and standoff.

Prior Lake police responded to a domestic assault involving a weapon at roughly 1:15 p.m. on the 17000 block of Adelmann St. SE on Sunday, according to a release.

The suspect fled on foot and the officers lost sight of him.

A short time later, the man was located by Scott County Sheriff's deputies and crashed a vehicle near the intersection of 175th St E. and Murphy Lake Blvd.

The man fled once again on foot, this time into a wooded area near the Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.

Officials established a perimeter around the park and were aided by Savage, Shakopee, and Lakeville Police, as well as the Minnesota State Patrol, which assisted with a helicopter and located the man using imaging equipment, according to the release.

The man was contacted by officers and surrendered peacefully to police without injury to himself or other people around 7:15 p.m.

He will remain in jail pending review and potential charges, according to the release.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+