Man arrested after escaping Dakota County officials in Georgia

A 35-year-old man from Chaska was on his way to Minnesota when he escaped from police custody.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — After a Chaska man slipped away from officers while in Georgia, officials said Joseph Baynes is now back in police custody.

On Friday morning, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said that 35-year-old Baynes had been arrested in Bulloch County, Georgia on another charge. He waived extradition to be transferred back to Minnesota on charges that he violated an active order for protection in Dakota County in June.

Two deputies from the DCSO went to Savannah to pick up Baynes and transport him back to Minnesota, but on Aug. 3, Baynes escaped from custody "while in transit and on airport property" at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

Officials said they searched for the man in a nearby wooded area for hours, but were unable to find him.

On Friday afternoon, Dakota County officials said the man had been apprehended in Savannah, Georgia. As of Saturday morning no other details have been released to the media.

