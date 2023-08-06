x
Man arrested for driving under the influence with 3-year old

The Silverado lost its passenger side tire which then struck a Mazda that was turning onto County M from US 8 eastbound, according to a release.
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant with a toddler in his car. 

The state patrol and Barron County Sheriff's Office initially responded to a three-vehicle crash on US 8 at County M at approximately 3:52 p.m., according to the agencies.

An initial investigation indicated a Kia Optima was westbound on US 8 waiting to make a left turn onto County M when it was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Silverado. 

The trooper noticed signs of impairment from the Silverado's driver, who refused field sobriety tests and was arrested.

He was taken to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood test and then to Barron County Jail. 

The child was released to a family member. 

