Man accused of starting fire at Brooklyn Park Salvation Army charged with arson

Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, and first-degree damage to property.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A man accused of vandalizing and setting fire to the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Service Center last week has been charged.

Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was charged on Friday, Nov. 4 with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, and first-degree damage to property. All are felony charges.

The building's chapel suffered damage from the arson last Thursday evening, but the fire was "contained with the help of the building's sprinkler system," according to a press release.

Heinrich is also accused of destroying the building's windows and office areas.

Police said Heinrich was seen on security footage "piling a chair and new coats onto a pew in the chapel and lighting it on fire."

According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Park police have had "multiple previous contacts" with Heinrich.

Authorities said Heinrich, who's in custody, has felony warrants for fourth-degree drugs and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer.

The service center was preparing to distribute winter coats to those in need and is now asking for coat donations of all sizes, for adults and kids, to replace those that were damaged in the fire.

"We know at least 200 coats, which were damaged already-- those we have to replace," Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings said. "And we think more people will need coats as well, and today is a great reminder it does get cold in the Twin Cities."

Coats can be dropped off starting Monday, Nov. 7 at 10011 Noble Parkway. Or you can specifically donate to the coat program here.