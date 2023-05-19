Man previously convicted of arson charged with setting fire at St. Paul Islamic center

According to a criminal complaint, 42-year-old Said Murekezi admitted to police he started a fire at the Oromo American Tawhid Islamic Center "as a form of protest."

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn — A 42-year-old man now faces a felony arson charge after prosecutors say he purposefully set fire to the Oromo American Tawhid Islamic Center on May 17.

The suspect, Said Murekezi, was arrested Wednesday night and charged Friday with arson, along with second-degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators used security camera footage from a school located near the Islamic Center to identify Said Murekezi, who was previously convicted of second-degree arson in November for setting a fire in his room at St. Paul's Dorothy Day Center in Aug. 2020.

During an interview with police, Murekezi admitted to setting the fire at the unoccupied Islamic Center "as a form of protest" because other Muslims in the community have to "sleep outside in the cold," court documents said.

Murekezi told police that he would have set fire to another mosque or church had he not been caught, and said the arson was just "one of many ideas on how to bring about change," according to the complaint.

Police also found 1.1 grams of methamphetamine in Murekezi's possession.

Murekezi is set to make his first appearance in Ramsey County District Court Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the Islamic Center, which was nearing the end of a major construction project, at 430 Dale St. N. around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

SFPD confirms the fire appears to be intentionally set at this Islamic center. This is one of several incidents targeting area mosques in recent weeks. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/bkmwDBUGOU — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) May 17, 2023

St. Paul Fire Department Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso described interior damage to the community center and mosque as "extensive" and told reporters evidence located on the scene caused investigators to label the fire a case of suspected arson.

"I'm disgusted," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said following the fire, and vowed that the person or persons who set the fire would be held accountable. "We do not tolerate attacks against our communities of faith. An attack against one of us is really an attack against all of us."

The mayor said police and city leaders will be working with Muslim leaders to immediately increase patrols and improve readiness in the event of future attacks.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+