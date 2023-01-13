Man charged with murder of Deshaun Hill requests venue change due to release of documentary

Deshaun Hill was 15-years-old when he was shot and killed in 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — The public defenders for Cody Fohrenkam, the man charged with shooting and killing 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, have filed a motion to have his trial moved out of Hennepin County, due to what they called “potential prejudice” because of the Showtime series Boys in Blue.

The series, which premiered on Jan 6., follows the North High School Polars through the team’s 2021-2022 season and prominently features Deshaun Hill, who was the team’s quarterback.

In documents filed to the court, Fohrenkam’s attorney is renewing their motion to the court to change venue and delay the trial because of the “reasonable likelihood that a fair trial cannot be had,”.

The filing goes on to argue residents of Hennepin Co. are likely to have heard about the series due to media coverage and they could personally know someone from the series.

“Hennepin County residents are also more motivated to watch the documentary than the general and national population because of their proximity to the football team, Mr. Hill’s killing, and the aftermath of the uprising following George Floyd’s murder in 2020 which receives thorough coverage in the documentary as well. This specific publicity is prejudicial to Mr. Fohrenkam and would affect the minds an attitudes of jury members in Hennepin County, especially as trial is set to start while the documentary is still airing on television.” according to the document.

Fohrenkam, who was barred from owning guns due to a previous felony, was arrested on February 16, 2022.

