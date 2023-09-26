Man critical after leg gets stuck under light rail

The Minneapolis Fire Department told KARE 11 the accident happened around 6:40 p.m. at the LRT's Lake Street Station.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday night after officials said his leg was pinned under a light rail train (LRT) in Minneapolis.

The city's fire department told KARE 11 the accident happened around 6:40 p.m. at the LRT's Lake Street Station. According to a representative for the department, crews found the man with a leg pinned under a train, before working with Metro Transit's LRT Critical Response Team to cut the LRT door to free him.

The victim was taken by ambulance to HCMC, where he's being treated for critical injuries.

A spokesperson from Metro Transit said the man reportedly became stuck after falling onto the tracks.

Officials have not released any other information at this time.

