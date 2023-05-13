1 dead after car crashes into tree in Minneapolis

Upon arrival, officers found one man outside the vehicle and another inside.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after one man was found dead after a car crash.

Officers from the 4th Precinct responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of 51st Avenue N and West Lyndale Avenue N at roughly 3 p.m., according to a release from the department.

Upon arrival, officers found one man outside the vehicle and another inside.

The man inside the vehicle was pronounced deceased before his removal from the car, the second man was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

MPD said preliminary information suggests that the car was driving at a "high rate of speed" near the intersection, then drove off the road and crashed into a tree.

