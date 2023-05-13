1 dead after car crashes into tree in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after one man was found dead after a car crash.
Officers from the 4th Precinct responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of 51st Avenue N and West Lyndale Avenue N at roughly 3 p.m., according to a release from the department.
Upon arrival, officers found one man outside the vehicle and another inside.
The man inside the vehicle was pronounced deceased before his removal from the car, the second man was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
MPD said preliminary information suggests that the car was driving at a "high rate of speed" near the intersection, then drove off the road and crashed into a tree.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.