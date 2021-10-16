Man dead after SUV hits parked semi in Fridley

Minnesota State Patrol said the driver of the SUV was a 27-year-old man. The semi was unoccupied.

FRIDLEY, Minn. — One man is dead after an SUV hit a parked, unoccupied semi truck in Fridley.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday on Highway 47 in Fridley.

MSP said according to early investigations, a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north when it hit the back of a Freightliner truck that was parked on the shoulder. The Freightliner was unoccupied.

MSP said the driver of the Trailblazer was a 27-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said. His identity will be released at a later date.