Brooklyn Park hit-and-run crash leaves man dead

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Center police say a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the area on Monday night.

Police were called to the 6600 block of Dupont Avenue North just before 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a car versus pedestrian accident, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department. At the scene, they found a man dead in the roadway, and determined that he lived near the scene of the accident.

Officers say the vehicle that struck the man left the scene before police arrived. They later located the car that police believed to be the one involved in the accident.

Brooklyn Center police say they are actively investigating the case and will release more information as it becomes available.

