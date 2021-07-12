Man dead after being struck by train in Minnetonka

The man appeared to have been biking either on the track of near it before he was hit.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A man is dead after being struck by a train near Big Willow Park Monday in Minnetonka.

According to the Minnetonka Police Department, officers were called there shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say it appears the man had been riding his bike either on the tracks or near them before he was hit.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), which owns the tracks where the man was hit, says it was a BNSF train that struck him. According to BNSF, the incident did not happen at a designated crossing. The railway company says no train crew members were injured.

Police are still investigating.