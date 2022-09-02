Man detained after barricading himself inside Minneapolis hospital room

Police said the man threatened staff and security at Fairview Riverside Thursday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was hospitalized for a mental evaluation on Thursday night after Minneapolis Police said he held himself up in a Fairview Riverside hospital room while threatening staff and security.

According to a statement, police said the man threatened to harm officers with the city's 1st precinct once they arrived but they were eventually able to calmly detain him without incident.

Police said in the process they found a large knife on his person.

The man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare and placed on a mental hold.

According to a spokesperson with Minneapolis Police, reports that hospital security used a Taser on the man and that he had a gun were "unfounded."

This is a developing situation and KARE 11 will update this article as more information becomes available.

