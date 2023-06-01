Man dies after 2-vehicle crash in north metro

The Anoka County Sheriff said the driver of a sedan was killed after crashing into the rear of a pickup truck Thursday. Two others were injured.

EAST BETHEL, Minn. — Authorities report a man has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in the north metro.

The Anoka County Sheriff said deputies responded to the scene just before 1:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast in East Bethel.

Their preliminary investigation showed a pickup truck was driving eastbound when it slowed down to make a left turn into a parking lot. While the driver waited to make his turn, a sedan, also traveling east at a high rate of speed, crashed into the pickup truck.

Authorities say the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck and his passenger both suffered minor injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

