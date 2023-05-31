Man dies after being struck by vehicle in South St. Paul

SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A 75-year-old man died after being hit by a car in South St. Paul on Monday.
The incident occurred around midnight in the 1600 block of Concord Street South, according to a statement from South St. Paul Chief of Police Brian Wicke.
Responding officers found an unresponsive man in the street with traumatic injuries and a citizen attempting to render aid, said the chief.
The man was transferred to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Wicke said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment. The driver is also cooperating with the investigation.
Officials believe the man was in the traffic lane when the crash happened.
