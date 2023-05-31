x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in South St. Paul

The man was transferred to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC - stock.adobe.com
flashing lights of the police car into the checkpoint in the city

SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A 75-year-old man died after being hit by a car in South St. Paul on Monday. 

The incident occurred around midnight in the 1600 block of Concord Street South, according to a statement from South St. Paul Chief of Police Brian Wicke. 

Responding officers found an unresponsive man in the street with traumatic injuries and a citizen attempting to render aid, said the chief. 

The man was transferred to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Wicke said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment. The driver is also cooperating with the investigation. 

Officials believe the man was in the traffic lane when the crash happened.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

How to keep kids busy on a budget this summer

Before You Leave, Check This Out