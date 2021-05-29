Man dies after hit and run; Minneapolis police say vehicle occupants fled on foot

Police said they believe the man was hit by a speeding silver Ford Taurus, which was abandoned after the crash by its occupants.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was hit by a vehicle and killed Friday night on West Broadway, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at 10:24 pm, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release. They found a man lying in the roadway on the 2500 block of West Broadway Avenue.

The man, who officers believe was in his 20s, was taken to the hospital via ambulance. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Further down the roadway, police said they found a damaged, abandoned vehicle.

