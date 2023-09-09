Man dies after Uptown shooting Friday night

According to the MPD, preliminary information suggests the man was outside when he was shot.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man has died after being shot in Uptown, Minneapolis, according to the MPD.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Freemont Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday on a report of gunfire, the department said in a release.

Upon arrival, the officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Despite medical care from the officers and EMS, the man died after being transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

According to the MPD, preliminary information suggests the man was outside when he was shot.

The department said it found evidence of a shooting near the intersection of W 29th and Freemont Ave S. A building on that corner seemingly had multiple windows damaged by gunfire as did a vehicle across the street.

There have not been any arrests in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

