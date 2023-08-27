Man dies in Anoka County motorcycle crash

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m., according to the report.

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — One man has died after a motorcycle crash in Ramsey on Sunday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, David Borseth of Ramsey was traveling northbound on Highway 47 near Green Valley Road when the bike lost control as swerved to avoid animals in the roadway.

The motorcycle then struck the guard rail, according to the state patrol report.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m., road conditions were dry and alcohol was not involved said the report.

Borseth was 39 years old.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

