Man dies in Anoka County motorcycle crash

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — One man has died after a motorcycle crash in Ramsey on Sunday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, David Borseth of Ramsey was traveling northbound on Highway 47 near Green Valley Road when the bike lost control as swerved to avoid animals in the roadway.
The motorcycle then struck the guard rail, according to the state patrol report.
The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m., road conditions were dry and alcohol was not involved said the report.
Borseth was 39 years old.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.