Man dies after car falls through the ice at Lake Bemidji

The sheriff's office said the car went through about four to five inches of ice on the lake near the campus of Bemidji State University.

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Officials from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning that a man died after rescue crews pulled him out of a car that fell into Lake Bemidji, just off of the campus of Bemidji State University.

According to law enforcement officials, the sheriff's office received calls of a car going through the ice on Lake Bemidji, near Diamond Point Park, at about 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve.

When rescue crews arrived, police say a woman was able to get out of the car on her own and was taken to Sanford Bemidji Emergency Department for medical attention.

A firefighter from the Bemidji Fire Department and Beltrami County Sheriff's deputies pulled a man out of the car, officials say, and took him to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, where he would later be pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the car went through the ice into eight to ten feet of water near the campus of Bemidji State University and deputies estimated there was about four to five inches of ice at the scene of the incident. The area has since been barricaded off.

Officials from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said they would not be releasing any further information at this time.

Police did not state any identifying details on either the man who died or the woman who escaped the car. Officials also did not share information about the make or model of the vehicle that fell through the ice.

It is unknown the current state of the woman or the extent of their injuries.

Watch more local news: