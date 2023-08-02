x
Man dies in Duluth shooting, two arrested

The 19-year-old man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Credit: KBJR

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is investigating after a shooting left a 19-year-old dead Wednesday. 

According to the department, officers responded to the 2500 block of West 2nd Street at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting where they found two victims.

The other victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to the department. 

Then, approximately 30 minutes later, the police were dispatched to another report of a shooting at 2 p.m.

No victims were located at the second scene, but the department said it has arrested two people in connection to the case.

