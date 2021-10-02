Man dies in hospital after Friday night shooting in Minneapolis

A man was found with apparent gunshot wounds after callers reported hearing gunfire. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center but died hours later.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man died in the hospital Friday night after 911 callers reported a shooting.

According to a release from the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded at 10:16 p.m. to 911 calls reporting gunfire near the 4600 block of Aldrich Avenue North. A resident on the 4700 block reported that a man in their yard was saying he had been shot.

Police said they found a conscious adult man with apparent gunshot wounds outside the residence. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, but he died a few hours later.

As of Saturday morning, police said no arrests have been made. The victim's cause of death and identity will be released at a later date.

According to MPD, this was the 73rd homicide of 2021 in Minneapolis.

This is a developing story.