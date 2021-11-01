Man dies in Stearns County farm accident

The man, who was identified as 32-year-old Keith Dean Kingsley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MELROSE, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man died Friday while working on a farm in Melrose Township.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, a call came just after 5:20 p.m. on a report of an accident on a farm on County Road 186.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found a man "entangled and trapped" in the power take off shaft of a tractor, according to the release.

The man, who was identified as 32-year-old Keith Dean Kingsley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the release, Kingsley was pulling a trailer with the tractor to sanitize the inside of a turkey barn.