Man dies in hospital after North Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Police said a man died in the hospital after a Saturday night shooting in North Minneapolis.
Just after 9 p.m., Minneapolis police said they responded to the 2600 block of Upton Avenue North after getting a ShotSpotter notification. While officers were on the way, additional 911 calls came in reporting a shooting.
Officers weren't able to find a victim at the scene. A few minutes later, they were told that an adult man had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
MPD said the officers found the location of the shooting and cordoned it off. Shortly after, they were told that the man at the hospital had died.
As of Sunday morning, MPD said they don't know what lead up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.