Man dies in hospital after North Minneapolis shooting

After police responded to reports of a Saturday night shooting, they said a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police said a man died in the hospital after a Saturday night shooting in North Minneapolis.

Just after 9 p.m., Minneapolis police said they responded to the 2600 block of Upton Avenue North after getting a ShotSpotter notification. While officers were on the way, additional 911 calls came in reporting a shooting.

Officers weren't able to find a victim at the scene. A few minutes later, they were told that an adult man had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

MPD said the officers found the location of the shooting and cordoned it off. Shortly after, they were told that the man at the hospital had died.