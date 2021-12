Police say the vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed, spun out of control and left the road. The vehicle then flipped and hit a tree.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a single car crash that left one man dead early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the crash just after midnight at the intersection of 27th Ave. N. and Lyndale Ave. N.

Police say the vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed, spun out of control and left the road. The vehicle then flipped and hit a tree.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man's identity.