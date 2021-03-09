Man dies of injuries nearly 3 months after Minneapolis fire

The victim was one of two men found outside a burning home on the 3300 block of Emerson Ave. N, suffering from significant burns and smoke inhalation.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man burned during a housefire in Minneapolis in mid-June has died of his injuries nearly three months later.

Minneapolis Fire Department spokesman Assistant Chief Melanie Rucker says crews were dispatched to the 3300 block of Emerson Ave. North the afternoon of June 10 on reports of a home on fire. Responding engines encountered heavy fire showing on both the exterior and interior of the 2 1/2 story home.

Two men were found outside suffering from significant burns and smoke inhalation. Both were rushed to a hospital for treatement.