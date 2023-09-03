Man dies in possible St. Michael hit-and-run

​Upon arrival, the deputies found the man and attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced deceased, according to a release.

ST MICHAEL, Minn. — The Wright County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a man was found dead in St. Michael on Friday.

Deputies from the sheriff's office initially responded to the intersection of Ochoa Ave. NE and 60th St. NE in the City of St. Michael for a report of an unresponsive adult man lying in the roadway just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Upon arrival, the deputies found the man and attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced deceased, according to a release.

The sheriff's office believes the man could have been struck by a vehicle and is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+