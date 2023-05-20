Man dies after being struck by light rail train in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said a man died early Saturday morning after falling off a light rail platform onto the tracks after a fight with another man.
In a press release, police said that officials from Minneapolis police, Metro Transit police and the fire department were called to the Hennepin Avenue/ Warehouse District Station near 5th Street and 1st Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Officials believe that two men were fighting on the platform when one of them fell onto the tracks into the path of an oncoming train.
The person was struck and emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police have not released the name of the man killed, and have not said if any arrests have been made.
A homicide investigation is underway.
