Man dies while scuba diving in Lake Minnetonka

After the man was located by a fellow diver, emergency crews began life-saving efforts on shore, which ultimately proved unsuccessful.

ORONO, Minn. — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says a diver who was reported missing while scuba diving in Lake Minnetonka Friday has died.

The sheriff's office says the Hennepin County Water Patrol, Long Lake Fire Department and Orono Police Department responded to reports of a missing diver in Maxwell Bay around noon.

The water patrol, along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, initiated the search for the diver using Sonar equipment before he was located by a fellow diver about 30 feet from where he was last seen.

Emergency crews immediately began life-saving efforts on shore, but say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the man's identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the following days, and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death continues.

