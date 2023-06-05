Man dies, woman in critical condition after targeted housefire

CENTER CITY, Minn. — The Chisago County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) have launched an investigation after a man was killed and a woman seriously hurt in a housefire which law enforcement believes was intentional.
Deputies from the CCSO responded to the 400 block of Cambridge Drive at roughly 3:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving multiple 911 calls about an intentionally set fire, according to a release.
Upon arrival, deputies found a male and female victim outside the home with "significant" burn injuries.
The man was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he died on June 4.
The woman was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she remains in critical, but stable condition.
The Cambridge Fire Department extinguished the fire at the scene.
Officials said a suspect in the incident was taken into custody, based on information found thus far. No other suspects are being sought at this time and police don't think the public is in danger.
Charges for the suspect are expected in the coming days.
