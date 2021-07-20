Man drowns in BWCA after canoe capsizes in storm

One Colorado man was able to safely swim to shore, but when he returned to the canoe his paddling companion was gone.

CRANE LAKE, Minn. — A Colorado man is dead after the canoe he was in capsized during a storm in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) Monday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says 73-year-old Wayne Morrow of Fort Lupton, Colorado and his paddling companion, 65-year-old Denis Guenther of Grand Junction were headed across Loon Lake shortly before noon when they encountered heavy winds and rain from a severe storm moving through the area. The canoe capsized, throwing the two men into the water.

Guenther told authorities he was able to swim to shore with their gear while Morrow remained with the overturned canoe. He said when he returned to the canoe Morrow was gone, and Guenther assumed that he had drowned.