KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — A man drowned in Eagle Lake in Kandiyohi County on Sunday, police said.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unresponsive man.

Life-saving efforts were attempted by people who were at the scene. First responders continued the efforts but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.