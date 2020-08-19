Man drowns in Granite Lake

First responders attempted life-saving measures but Jacobson was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m.

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — A man drowned in Granite Lake Tuesday after falling off a boat, police said.

Wright County deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at around 3:21 p.m.

Robert Jacobson, age 83, from Elk River was found unresponsive in the water.

Deputies learned that Jacobson had been on a boat driven by a 76-year-old man. While on the water, the driver put the motor in reverse to remove weeds from the propeller and then shifted the motor to travel forward and saw that Jacobson had fallen off the front of the boat without a lifejacket, police said.

The driver threw a lifejacket towards Jacobson but said he was not moving to grab the vest, police said.

The driver tried to get Jacobson out of the water but was unsuccessful.

Jacobson was then held above water by another boater who had responded to the scene.