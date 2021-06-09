Man drowns in St. Louis River in Duluth

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called just before 2 p.m. on a report that two children appeared to be struggling in the water.

Bystanders were able to rescue the children, but officials say they later learned a man went under water and never resurfaced. Just before 5:30 p.m., the man's body was found. Officials identified the man as Kevin Ingles of Superior, Wisconsin.