x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Local News

Man drowns in St. Louis River in Duluth

Just before 5:30 p.m., a 31-year-old man's body was found. Officials identified the man as Kevin Ingles of Superior, Wisconsin.
Credit: DSGNSR - stock.adobe.com
blue water lake close up structure background design

DULUTH, Minn. — A 31-year-old man drowned Wednesday near Boy Scout Landing on the St. Louis River in Duluth.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called just before 2 p.m. on a report that two children appeared to be struggling in the water.

Bystanders were able to rescue the children, but officials say they later learned a man went under water and never resurfaced. Just before 5:30 p.m., the man's body was found. Officials identified the man as Kevin Ingles of Superior, Wisconsin.

Related Articles