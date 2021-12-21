Man found bound and injured on a Brooklyn Park street

Police say the victim told them he was held against his will, and a search located an empty house with evidence of a person being held captive.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating after they say a man escaped from a home where he was being held against his will.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a call around 3:20 p.m. that reported a man in the middle of a road who needed help. Squads arrived to the 6600 block of Ronald Place to find an adult man bound with his hands behind his back.

Responding officers rendered aid to the man before he was taken to the hospital with what are described as "severe injuries."

Despite the man's injuries, he was able to tell police he was being held against his will at a house on Ronald Place. While searching the area, police said they located an empty house bearing evidence of a person being held against their will.

Authorities have not released any other details and say more information will be available Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they become available.

Watch more local news: