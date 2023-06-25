Man found dead after Eden Prairie fire

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — One man is dead after a fire in Eden Prairie.
The Eden Prairie Fire Department initially received a call of a structure fire on the 1200 block of Oxbow Drive in the city.
Responding firemen and Eden Prairie Police officers saw smoke coming from the second floor of the home and tried to make entry after reports of one person trapped inside the building.
Upon making entry, crews found one deceased male, according to Fire Chief Scott Gerber.
Crews were able to put out the fire and prevent its spread, said Gerber.
State fire marshals are assisting with the investigation.
