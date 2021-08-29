Man found dead in Mississippi River in St. Paul

The sheriff's office said five people were exploring the tunnels near the river when a thunderstorm started. All were found alive except for one.

ST PAUL, Minn. — One man was found dead in the Mississippi River Sunday, and several others were rescued.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said deputies were sent to the river shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of the Marshall Avenue bridge. A 911 caller had reported that their friends may have drowned.

The sheriff's office said five adults were exploring the tunnels near the river when a thunderstorm started. Two were able to exit the tunnels, but the other three were washed out into the river.

First responders said the group was rescued except for one person, who was presumed missing in the river. The search continued until 4 a.m. and resumed at 7 a.m.

At about 11 a.m., deputies found a man's body in the river near the Marshall Avenue bridge. His identity will be released at a later date by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.