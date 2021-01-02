Man found dead in snowbank, Inver Grove Heights police investigating

Police have called in the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to help with the investigation, but stopped short of calling it a criminal act.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — A death investigation is underway in Inver Grove Heights after a man's lifeless body was found in a snowbank Monday morning.

Police say squads were dispatched to the 1300 block of 60th Street W. around 8 a.m. after someone reported a suspicious incident. Arriving Inver Grove Heights officers found an unresponsive man laying in a snowbank. He was declared dead on the scene.

At this point police have called in the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to help with the investigation. They are not yet saying whether they believe a criminal act has taken place.